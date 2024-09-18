iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.12

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 2402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Further Reading

