iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 646,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,844. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

