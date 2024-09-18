iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

