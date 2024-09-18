Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,805 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

