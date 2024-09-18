Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

