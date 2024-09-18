Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.50 and a 200-day moving average of $423.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

