International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 130,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 126.83%. Research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

