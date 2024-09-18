Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.