Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

