Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 279,100 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

IVP opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 109.98% and a negative return on equity of 3,040.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Inspire Veterinary Partners

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

In other Inspire Veterinary Partners news, major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

