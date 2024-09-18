Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells 24,465 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

