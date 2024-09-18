Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ETD opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $811.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

