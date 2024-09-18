Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of IPGGF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.32. 24,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,477. Imperium Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.42.
About Imperium Technology Group
