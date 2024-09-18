ICON One Day Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $129.64 million and $3.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,033,328,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,987,932 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,033,172,763.8301556 with 1,017,820,098.3866814 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1235309 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,869,395.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.