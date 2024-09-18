Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 35,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,795. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

