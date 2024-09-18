Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $24.73.
About Huntington Bancshares
