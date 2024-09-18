Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

