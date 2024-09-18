Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 13,552 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 13,552 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $2,915,577.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,604.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HOV traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,379. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

