Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.08). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

