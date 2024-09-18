holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. holoride has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $22,452.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.51 or 0.03869485 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00039381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002233 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00194456 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,972.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

