Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.84 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $28.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00039385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,013,466,165 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,013,466,213.930016 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04958914 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $23,120,157.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.