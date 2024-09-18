Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

GHI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 22,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,627. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

