Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 274.83%.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

