Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.