Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

