Gigachad Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $136.67 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $136.67 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01493981 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,309,691.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

