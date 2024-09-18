Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,757,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 3,121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,838.5 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
Shares of GNMLF opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
