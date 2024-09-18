Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.78

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 53086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.