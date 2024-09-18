Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 168,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,179,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCI. JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Gannett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gannett

Gannett Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,174,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 1,149,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.