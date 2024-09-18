Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,690 ($22.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,072.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,728 ($22.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,511.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,421.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($29.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.16) price objective on the stock.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
