FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $9.84 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $986.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.