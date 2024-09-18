FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CNA Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

