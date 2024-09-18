FY2024 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Issued By Zacks Research

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

