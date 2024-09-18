Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.29. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 21,875 shares.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

