Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Several analysts have commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

