FlatQube (QUBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.46

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $78.46 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08608781 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $867.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

