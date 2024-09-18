Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $678.91 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $678.91 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,502,219,891 coins and its circulating supply is 48,377,527,601 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,502,220,702.60208 with 48,376,039,793.84939 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01483489 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,267,901.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

