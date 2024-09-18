First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.94

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 18086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.