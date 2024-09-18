Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

