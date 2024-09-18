Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bcwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 152,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

