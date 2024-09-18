Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EFA stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

