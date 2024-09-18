Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.04.

NYSE:HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

