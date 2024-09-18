Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.