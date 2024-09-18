Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
