Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires 6,129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

