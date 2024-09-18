Financial Comparison: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge presently has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and Marine Petroleum Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 27.94 N/A N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust $1.07 million 7.50 $1.38 million $0.40 10.08

Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge.

Summary

LandBridge beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

