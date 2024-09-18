Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,820 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

