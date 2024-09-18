Femasys Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Femasys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -2.81. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.91% of Femasys worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

