Fellaz (FLZ) Price Tops $2.82 on Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Fellaz has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $13.30 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

