Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 2%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
