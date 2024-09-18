Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.59

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 88236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.