Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.